Putin Reveals Key Agreements During Visit to Kyrgyzstan
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow and Bishkek are poised to sign a series of significant agreements covering a wide range of areas including trade, economy, education, and migration during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan.
In a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek, Putin revealed that a “joint policy statement” is prepared for signing, which outlines the priorities aimed at strengthening the alliance and strategic partnership between the two nations.
"The agenda for our talks is quite extensive," Putin stated, highlighting that the intergovernmental agreements encompass “key objectives” for broadening cooperation in various sectors.
Putin emphasized that Russia highly values its relationship with Kyrgyzstan and pointed out that their bilateral ties continue to develop "based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests."
“My colleagues and I are very pleased to be in friendly Kyrgyzstan,” he added, noting that his visit takes place just ahead of a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Collective Security Council.
