Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Reveals Key Agreements During Visit to Kyrgyzstan

Putin Reveals Key Agreements During Visit to Kyrgyzstan


2025-11-26 06:35:56
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow and Bishkek are poised to sign a series of significant agreements covering a wide range of areas including trade, economy, education, and migration during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

In a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek, Putin revealed that a “joint policy statement” is prepared for signing, which outlines the priorities aimed at strengthening the alliance and strategic partnership between the two nations.

"The agenda for our talks is quite extensive," Putin stated, highlighting that the intergovernmental agreements encompass “key objectives” for broadening cooperation in various sectors.

Putin emphasized that Russia highly values its relationship with Kyrgyzstan and pointed out that their bilateral ties continue to develop "based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests."

“My colleagues and I are very pleased to be in friendly Kyrgyzstan,” he added, noting that his visit takes place just ahead of a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Collective Security Council.

MENAFN26112025000045017167ID1110400162



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search