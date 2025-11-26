Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel continues shelling, demolishing buildings in Gaza, despite truce


2025-11-26 06:31:35
(MENAFN) The Israeli army on Wednesday continued to shell and demolish residential buildings in parts of the northern and southern Gaza Strip that are under its military control, in violation of the ongoing ceasefire.

According to witnesses quoted by Anadolu, Israeli forces detonated several homes in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, an area designated as a military-controlled yellow zone. Artillery fire also targeted army-controlled zones in eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the witnesses added.

No casualties were reported from the latest attacks.

Despite the ceasefire, areas held by the Israeli army have faced persistent bombardment and destruction for weeks, with Israel saying its operations are aimed at Hamas infrastructure.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza—most of them women and children—and wounded roughly 171,000 over more than two years of conflict that has ravaged the enclave.

