Dopt Restores Ex-Servicemen Status To Military Nursing Service Officer

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has formally notified the restoration of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) status to officers of the Military Nursing Service (MNS), a move that marks a significant recognition of their contribution to the Armed Forces.

The decision comes through an amendment to the Ex-Servicemen (Re-employment in Central Civil Services and Posts) Rules, 1979, which now explicitly includes MNS officers under the definition of Ex-Servicemen, the DoPT said in a post on X.

The post said, MNS officers, commissioned in the Indian Army, form a vital component of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

They serve across Army, Navy, and Air Force medical establishments, providing critical nursing care in military hospitals, supporting operations during emergencies, and attending to casualties in hostile and demanding environments.

Their role has long been acknowledged as indispensable, yet the absence of formal parity with other service personnel in post-retirement benefits had remained a point of contention.

With the amendment, MNS officers will now enjoy the full spectrum of benefits accorded to Ex-Servicemen.

These include age relaxation and reservation in Central government services, educational reservation for their wards, and enhanced career security after retirement.

The reform ensures that MNS officers are treated on par with their counterparts in other branches of the Armed Forces, reinforcing both dignity and welfare.

The government has underscored that the reform takes immediate effect, reflecting its commitment to the welfare of Ex-Servicemen and recognition of the invaluable service rendered by MNS officers.

By restoring their status, the move not only addresses a long-standing demand but also strengthens the morale of serving personnel, assuring them of equitable treatment once they retire.

This restoration is more than a bureaucratic correction; it is a reaffirmation of the nation's gratitude to those who have served in uniform, often under extreme conditions, to safeguard lives.

For MNS officers, who have stood at the frontline of medical care in war and peace, the recognition ensures that their sacrifices and service are honoured with tangible support in civilian life.

The decision is expected to open wider avenues for their re-employment, while also securing educational and social opportunities for their families, thereby weaving their contribution more firmly into the fabric of national service.