No Shortage Of Domestic LPG Cylinders, Says Rajasthan CM Orders Action Against Hoarding

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday directed officials to maintain strict vigilance over the LPG cylinder distribution system and ensure prompt action against hoarding and black marketing.

Chairing a review meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma said there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the state and that uninterrupted supply is being ensured for common consumers.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to maintain public confidence regarding the availability of LPG. He instructed officials to take immediate action if any irregularity or misuse is detected.

Sharma also directed authorities to promptly address complaints received through government helplines 181, 112 and 14435 on a priority basis.

He further ordered strict monitoring of individuals spreading rumours or misleading information about LPG shortages and warned that the strictest action would be taken against them.

During the meeting, Rajasthan Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Sumit Godara said the state government is closely monitoring the LPG supply chain to ensure smooth distribution.

He said the entire process -- from stock availability to final delivery to consumers -- is being tracked, while teams of officials are conducting inspections on the ground and taking action wherever required.

A representative of the oil companies, acting as the state-level coordinator, also briefed the meeting on the current stock position and supply of LPG across the state.

Several senior officials were present at the review meeting.

Meanwhile, the Central government on Saturday said that domestic LPG production has been increased by about 31 per cent as part of measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of cooking gas amid the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia.

The update came during the fourth inter-ministerial media briefing, where officials from the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, External Affairs, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Information and Broadcasting shared updates on energy supplies, maritime operations and the safety of Indian nationals in the region.

Officials from the Petroleum Ministry said all refineries in the country are operating at high levels and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories.

India remains self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel and does not require imports to meet domestic demand, according to officials.

They also said there have been no cases of fuel dry-outs at petrol pumps across the country, urging consumers not to resort to panic buying as adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available.