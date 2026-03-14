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Porsche Earnings Dramatically Fall After Expensive Shift
(MENAFN) German luxury automaker Porsche AG has recorded a dramatic decline in operating profits after making an expensive adjustment to its long-term electric vehicle strategy, as the broader European automotive industry faces growing economic and regulatory pressures.
Financial disclosures presented during an investor briefing on Wednesday indicated that the company registered extraordinary costs totaling roughly €3.9 billion ($4.5 billion) in 2025. These expenses caused a steep collapse in group operating profit, which fell from €5.6 billion the previous year to only €413 million.
A significant portion of the losses stemmed from battery-related operations, which accounted for about €700 million in costs. Trade tariffs imposed by the United States created a similar financial burden for the company.
Porsche, which until recently held the title of the most profitable carmaker globally in terms of margin, had spent years developing a new fully electric vehicle platform designed to support its future lineup over the coming decade. However, after extensive investment, the manufacturer has now decided to abandon that project and shift its focus back toward vehicles powered by internal combustion engines as well as plug-in hybrid technology.
“The global challenges and the company’s realignment impacted earnings in 2025,” Chief Financial Officer Jochen Breckner said, adding that the “recalibration measures will continue to have one-off effects on earnings in the high three-digit million euros range.”
The financial strain has also affected Porsche’s parent company, Volkswagen Group, which reported a notable fall in its own net profit figures. In response to rising energy prices and mounting trade-related challenges, the group has announced plans to eliminate approximately 50,000 positions in Germany by 2030.
Within Porsche itself, around 3,900 jobs are expected to be cut as part of the restructuring measures.
Financial disclosures presented during an investor briefing on Wednesday indicated that the company registered extraordinary costs totaling roughly €3.9 billion ($4.5 billion) in 2025. These expenses caused a steep collapse in group operating profit, which fell from €5.6 billion the previous year to only €413 million.
A significant portion of the losses stemmed from battery-related operations, which accounted for about €700 million in costs. Trade tariffs imposed by the United States created a similar financial burden for the company.
Porsche, which until recently held the title of the most profitable carmaker globally in terms of margin, had spent years developing a new fully electric vehicle platform designed to support its future lineup over the coming decade. However, after extensive investment, the manufacturer has now decided to abandon that project and shift its focus back toward vehicles powered by internal combustion engines as well as plug-in hybrid technology.
“The global challenges and the company’s realignment impacted earnings in 2025,” Chief Financial Officer Jochen Breckner said, adding that the “recalibration measures will continue to have one-off effects on earnings in the high three-digit million euros range.”
The financial strain has also affected Porsche’s parent company, Volkswagen Group, which reported a notable fall in its own net profit figures. In response to rising energy prices and mounting trade-related challenges, the group has announced plans to eliminate approximately 50,000 positions in Germany by 2030.
Within Porsche itself, around 3,900 jobs are expected to be cut as part of the restructuring measures.
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