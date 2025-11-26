Constellation-Class Implosion Jeopardizes US Naval Superiority

MENAFN - Asia Times) A shipbuilding fiasco has forced the US Navy to scrap most of its Constellation-class frigates and race toward a new naval shipbuilding playbook.

This month, USNI News reported that Secretary of the Navy John Phelan announced that the US Navy has canceled most of its Constellation-class frigate program in a strategic pivot toward faster shipbuilding.

The decision, made in agreement with shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine, halts construction of four planned vessels while allowing work to continue on the first two ships, USS Constellation (FFG-62) and USS Congress (FFG-63), at Marinette's Wisconsin shipyards.

The move comes amid mounting delays and cost overruns tied to adapting the Italian FREMM frigate design to US survivability standards, which pushed delivery of the first ship from 2026 to 2029 at an estimated US$1.5 billion.

US Department of Defense (DoD) officials said the cancellation reflects a broader push to accelerate acquisition and fleet growth to counter emerging threats, with“speed to delivery” now the guiding principle.

The US Navy, which requires 73 small surface combatants, will seek Congressional approval to redirect unspent frigate funds-part of the $7.6 billion appropriated for six ships-toward more readily producible vessels, including Landing Ship Mediums (LSMs) and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) for affordable mass at sea.

While the decision trims the program to two hulls, officials emphasized the importance of sustaining Marinette's 3,000-strong workforce and industrial base, with Fincantieri pledging continued partnership in future amphibious, icebreaking, and special mission shipbuilding.

Looking back at the design issues of the Constellation-class frigates, a May 2024 US Government Accountability Office (GAO) report mentions that the class suffers from significant design instability, as the US Navy began construction with an incomplete functional design and unfinished 3D model, violating leading shipbuilding practices.