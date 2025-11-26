Emergency Power Outages Implemented In Kharkiv, Sumy, And Poltava Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

“During the night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions. Due to this, and taking into account the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone strikes, emergency outages were implemented in the morning in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. Energy workers have already begun emergency restoration work to return the damaged equipment to operation as quickly as possible,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the emergency outages will be cancelled immediately after the situation in the power system stabilises.

As a result of previous large-scale missile-and-drone attacks, usage-limiting measures are being implemented today across all regions of Ukraine, including hourly outages ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 hours, as well as power-limitation schedules for industrial users and businesses.

Electricity usage remains high. Today, 26 November, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was the same as at this time the previous day - Tuesday.

Yesterday, 25 November, the daily peak usage was recorded in the evening. It was 2% higher than the peak of the previous day, Monday, 24 November. The reason was the application of a smaller volume of restriction measures.

Power outages reported in Kyiv and five regions following Russian strikes on energy facilities

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, November 26, electricity usage will be limited across all regions of Ukraine, and schedules for all users will be in effect from 00:00 to 23:59.