Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S.-Drafted Russia–Ukraine Plan Only “a Map,” Says Trump

2025-11-26 06:34:03
(MENAFN) In an overnight briefing, Donald Trump said a leaked U.S.-drafted 28-point framework for ending the Russia-Ukraine war should not be mistaken for a finished peace deal, describing it instead as “a map” that reflects ongoing bargaining between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv.

“All that was is a map. That was not a plan. It was a concept,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled from Washington to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Trump, negotiators have been refining the draft. “They’ve taken each one of the 28 points, and then you get down to 22 points…A lot of them we solved, and actually very favorably solved. We'll see what happens.”

He said dialogue with both sides is intensifying. “We’re having good talks…We're having some talks with Russia. Ukraine is doing well. I think they’re pretty happy about it,” he added. “I'd like to see it end…we’re making progress.”

Pressed on what Moscow would have to give up, Trump insisted Russia was already making “big concessions,” saying: “They stop fighting and they don't take any more land again.”

The president cautioned that negotiations remain complex. Noting that his administration is “trying to work something,” he said: “It's a complicated process. Doesn't go that quickly.”

Trump added that European governments are pushing hard for a resolution. “Europe really wants to see it ended as soon as possible,” he said.

Asked whether he has set any cutoff date, Trump replied: “The deadline for me is when it’s over...Everybody’s tired of fighting.”

Trump confirmed that envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow next week for talks with Vladimir Putin, and said his son-in-law Jared Kushner may join the mission.

The 28-point proposal, leaked earlier this month, reportedly calls for Ukraine to cede additional territory, cap the size of its military, and drop its bid to enter NATO.

