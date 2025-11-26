403
Russia states strategic bomber performed flight above Arctic Ocean
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Tuesday that one of its Tu-160 strategic bombers carried out a standard mission over the neutral airspace of the Arctic Ocean, according to official statements.
"Strategic bomber Tu-160 executed a scheduled flight in the airspace over neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean. Flight duration exceeded 11 hours," the Defense Ministry said in its statement.
Authorities noted that Long Range Aviation crews regularly operate over international waters across multiple regions, including the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific, Black Sea and Baltic Sea.
The ministry underscored that all Russian Aerospace Forces flights adhere fully to international airspace regulations. It reiterated that long-range aviation units routinely fly above neutral waters in the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Pacific Ocean.
As part of Russia’s long-range aviation capabilities, the Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers form a key element of the air component within the country’s nuclear triad, which also includes submarines and intercontinental ballistic missiles.
