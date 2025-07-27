403
Formula 1 Champion Addresses Child Deaths in Gaza
(MENAFN) Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed strong disapproval on Saturday regarding the tragic loss of children’s lives due to starvation and undernourishment in Gaza.
These preventable deaths have occurred following months of an Israeli blockade and limited humanitarian access, including targeted assaults on relief distribution points.
In a passionate plea, Hamilton declared, "We can no longer stay silent."
Prior to this weekend’s race in Belgium, Hamilton shared a post from UNICEF via his social media platform.
The post highlighted that "More than 100 children were killed in intensified strikes in Gaza during the first week of July, according to reports. The killing of children has continued every day since. Ceasefire now."
Hamilton reiterated the urgency of the situation by repeating, "We can no longer stay silent."
Starvation-related deaths, especially among the young, have surged due to the siege of the Gaza Strip and continued military actions by Israeli forces.
The blockade, paired with daily bombardments, has severely disrupted access to essential food and aid.
On Friday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health revealed that the death toll from starvation and related conditions has climbed to 122 people, including 83 minors, since the start of Israel’s offensive on October 7, 2023.
Despite widespread global demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has persisted with a fierce and unyielding campaign in Gaza.
The assault has led to the deaths of over 59,600 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.
The ceaseless destruction has devastated the region and resulted in acute shortages of food and necessities.
In response to the escalating humanitarian catastrophe, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
They are accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
