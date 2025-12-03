Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indigo Cancels Over 70 Flights Due To Crew Shortages

Indigo Cancels Over 70 Flights Due To Crew Shortages


(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo

Mumbai- IndiGo has cancelled over 70 flights, including those from Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, on Wednesday, mainly due to crew shortages, sources said.

Scores of IndiGo flights were delayed at various airports, as the carrier struggled to get the crew for operating its flights, sources said.

IndiGo said there have been cancellations and delays.

“We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

“IndiGo has been facing acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL norms, leading to cancellations and huge delays in its operations across the airports,” a source told PTI.

Kashmir Observer

