Can Chatgpt Help You Lose Weight? Physiotherapist Shares 2-Step Prompt Hack For A Custom Diet Plan
Physiotherapist and nutritionist Rebecca Pinto, founder of Dr Rebecca's Physiotherapy, recently shared a simple hack on Instagram to build your own personalised weight-loss plan using AI.Also Read | Is ChatGPT working again? OpenAI's latest update as users report outages
Her two-step method helps ChatGPT calculate important health metrics and then turn them into a practical Indian meal plan based on your preferences.Step 1: Ask ChatGPT to calculate your BMR, TDEE and macros
- Provide your age, gender, height, weight and daily activity level - and request: BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate) TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure) Ideal protein-carb-fat ratio for fat loss
These numbers become the foundation for your calorie deficit.Step 2: Generate a personalised diet plan
Once you have your calorie target, follow up with details like:
- Number of meals you eat (3 meals + snacks, etc.) Peak hunger times Food likes and dislikes Whether you prefer veg, non-veg or eggetarian Need for affordable Indian ingredients
Pinto says this ensures the plan is realistic and easy to follow. And yes - you can always request more meal options anytime.Example prompt you can copy-paste
Based on my TDEE and calorie target of [___ kcal], make me a fat-loss diet plan.
I eat [number] meals a day at these times: [list times].
My hunger is highest around [time].
I like [foods you enjoy] and dislike [foods you don't].
I'm [veg / non-veg / eggetarian / mix].
Make the plan practical and Indian, using easily available ingredients.
With the right prompts, AI can do more than draft emails - it can help you approach weight loss with insights, structure and a customised plan that suits your lifestyle.
