Can Chatgpt Help You Lose Weight? Physiotherapist Shares 2-Step Prompt Hack For A Custom Diet Plan

MENAFN - Live Mint) From tracking daily steps to monitoring sleep, fitness tech has become a major support system for anyone trying to stay healthy. Now, people are even using AI tools like ChatGPT to help them lose weight - not just with information, but with entirely customised diet plans and calorie breakdowns.

Physiotherapist and nutritionist Rebecca Pinto, founder of Dr Rebecca's Physiotherapy, recently shared a simple hack on Instagram to build your own personalised weight-loss plan using AI.

Her two-step method helps ChatGPT calculate important health metrics and then turn them into a practical Indian meal plan based on your preferences.



Provide your age, gender, height, weight and daily activity level - and request:

BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate)

TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure) Ideal protein-carb-fat ratio for fat loss

Step 1: Ask ChatGPT to calculate your BMR, TDEE and macros

These numbers become the foundation for your calorie deficit.

Step 2: Generate a personalised diet plan

Once you have your calorie target, follow up with details like:



Number of meals you eat (3 meals + snacks, etc.)

Peak hunger times

Food likes and dislikes

Whether you prefer veg, non-veg or eggetarian Need for affordable Indian ingredients

Pinto says this ensures the plan is realistic and easy to follow. And yes - you can always request more meal options anytime.

Based on my TDEE and calorie target of [___ kcal], make me a fat-loss diet plan.

I eat [number] meals a day at these times: [list times].

My hunger is highest around [time].

I like [foods you enjoy] and dislike [foods you don't].

I'm [veg / non-veg / eggetarian / mix].

Make the plan practical and Indian, using easily available ingredients.

With the right prompts, AI can do more than draft emails - it can help you approach weight loss with insights, structure and a customised plan that suits your lifestyle.