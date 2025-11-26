Russian Drone Attack Claims Lives Of Woman And Child In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported this on Telegram.

“In the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, Russian terrorists killed a woman and a child. At around 19:40, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone onto a car, resulting in the death of a 34-year-old Kherson woman and a 6-year-old child at the scene. My sincere condolences to their family and loved ones,” the message reads.

According to Prokudin, a 50-year-old man was also injured and taken to hospital with a concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the head, neck, back, and arm.

As reported by Ukrinform, at around 17:15 on Wednesday, November 26, Russian forces attacked Kherson's Korabelnyi district with a drone, injuring two girls.