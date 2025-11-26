Neetu Chandra Reflects On Growing Up In A Middle-Class Joint Family With No Industry Background

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress-producer Neetu Chandra reflected on her inspiring journey as she looked back at her humble beginnings in a middle-class joint family with no industry background.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during the IFFI 2025 event in Goa, she shared how her roots shaped her resilience and determination, guiding her from a small town to making her mark in Indian cinema and beyond. Reflecting on her journey, Neetu shared,“I want to thank all my fans for their immense love. I come from a middle-class joint family with no industry background, and yet you have supported me so much. From a small-town girl to Hollywood - that is my journey.”

“I want to entertain with strong, meaningful characters. I will only do high-quality films. I don't want to be seen every day just for visibility. People say,“Do it because you look good.” I know I look good - I am five feet seven and a half! You will see me wherever necessary. I will only do quality work. As for scripts, I read only in Hindi when I am doing Hindi films. Thought comes from language. If a Hindi film is written in English, the soul is lost. That is why many films today miss their essence. Actors should always ask for scripts in the language they are performing in,” she added.

Speaking about her film“Chhath” securing a spot at the International Film Festival of India 2025, Neetu mentioned,“Chhath is a film that has emerged from Bihar, featuring artists from the state. I am truly grateful to the Bihar government because their film policy enabled us to accomplish so much.”

“The film is also part of that policy. Because of this policy, we were able to make Chhath, and today at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, it is the only Bhojpuri-language film representing Bihar.”