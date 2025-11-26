403
Germany, Jordan warn of rising Israeli settler violence in West Bank
(MENAFN) Germany and Jordan on Tuesday voiced serious concern over the escalating attacks by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, urging Israeli authorities to hold those responsible accountable as assaults on Palestinian farmers reach unprecedented levels.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a joint press briefing with Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi that extremist settler violence has surged sharply in recent weeks, particularly during the olive harvest season.
“The violent acts of extremist settlers have reached a shocking scale there in recent weeks.
They prevent olive farmers from harvesting, they devastate entire plantations, they set cars and houses on fire,” Wadephul said. He added, “These settlers are openly pursuing the goal of driving Palestinians out of their communities. The fact that the Israeli government has clearly condemned these acts several times is the right signal. We welcome that and expect those responsible to be held accountable.”
Wadephul reiterated Germany’s support for a negotiated two-state solution, emphasizing that Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem together would form the foundation of a future Palestinian state.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi echoed these concerns, noting that settler attacks on olive groves, properties, and homes have intensified, with such incidents occurring daily. He criticized Israeli authorities for failing to take effective measures despite publicly denouncing the violence.
“Although the Israeli government says it does not condone this settler violence, we have yet to see any real progress in the West Bank that would actually prevent the settlers from carrying out these violent acts. These constant human rights violations, which border on genocide, must stop,” Safadi said. He also warned that any Israeli plans to annex the West Bank would make peace impossible, calling such actions illegal and contrary to international law.
