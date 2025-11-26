South Africa Beat India By 408 Runs To Sweep Series

South Africa beat India by 408 runs in the second test in Guwahati to complete a 2-0 series sweep on Wednesday.

Chasing an improbable target of 549, India were all out for 140 on the final day of the contest.

Ravindra Jadeja (54) topscored for the hosts, who once again struggled against the spin of Simon Harmer, who claimed 6-37 for South Africa.

South Africa's Aiden Markram took a record nine catches in the match.

Reigning world test champions South Africa had won the opening test in Kolkata inside three days.