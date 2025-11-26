India-Israel Relations 'Very Strong', Netanyahu's Office Says As New Visit Date Planned

The bond between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very strong, as are the bilateral ties and teams of the two countries are coordinating a new visit date, Israel PM's office said on Tuesday.

In a post of X, the Israeli PM's office also said that the Prime Minister has full confidence in India's security under PM Modi.

Recommended For You

"Israel's bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India's security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date," it said.

Israel's I24News reported that Netanyahu's scheduled December visit to India had been put on hold following the blast in Delhi two weeks ago.

After the deadly blast, the Israeli PM had emphasised the unbreakable spirit of both nations in the face of terrorism, declaring that while terror may target cities, it can never break the spirit of resilient nations.

"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," he had said. The Israeli Prime Minister had last visited India in 2018. This was the second visit by an Israeli Prime Minister to India, and it came about six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel in 2017.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had visited Israel recently Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes to Netanyahu and updated him on his discussions with Minister Nir Barkat and the outcomes of the Business Forum and CEOs Forum.

In a post on X, Goyal highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to launch Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, expected to boost trade, investment, and technology cooperation. He discussed strengthening innovation ties by combining Israel's hi-tech strengths with India's scale and talent.

Goyal sought Netanyahu's guidance on deepening economic and strategic engagement in sectors like agriculture, water, defence, science, technology, and innovation meeting underscores the growing collaboration between India and Israel across economic, technological, and strategic domains, paving the way for expanded cooperation in the years ahead.