UAE Announces New Rules For Fostering Children: Resident Expats Can Now Apply

The UAE has expanded the eligibility for fostering children of unknown parentage, with new amendments allowing both Emiratis and resident expatriates to apply under updated criteria. Previously, foster care was limited largely to Emirati families or single Emirati women under specific conditions.

Federal Decree-Law No. 12 of 2025, published in the latest edition of the Official Gazette, amends key provisions of the 2022 law governing the care of children of unknown parentage. The updated rules set out detailed conditions for applicants and tighten oversight of foster arrangements.

Eligibility for families

Under the revised Article 6, a foster family must:



Consist of a husband and wife living together in the UAE.

Ensure both spouses are residents.

Ensure each spouse is at least 25 years old.

Have no prior convictions involving honour or trust, even if rehabilitated.

Be free from infectious diseases or psychological disorders that may affect the child.

Demonstrate financial ability to support the child. Meet any additional conditions issued by the Ministry or local authority.

Eligibility for single women

A single woman may apply if she:



Resides in the UAE.

Is unmarried, divorced or widowed.

Is at least 30 years old.

Has no convictions involving honour or trust.

Is medically fit, with no infectious or psychological conditions that may affect the child.

Is financially capable of supporting the child. Complies with any further federal or local requirements.

Commitments and safeguards

All applicants must submit a written pledge to provide a stable home environment and are prohibited from influencing the child's officially documented identity or beliefs. Oversight committees may take any measures necessary to verify compliance, including reviewing the child's education and other requirements set by authorities.

Local authorities must also provide the Ministry with data, documents and statistics necessary for implementing the decree and its executive regulations.

Withdrawal of custody

Custody may be withdrawn if a foster family or woman loses any eligibility condition or violates obligations under the law. Withdrawal decisions are based on social researchers' reports and cannot be contested.

For minor violations, committees may impose a corrective plan with specific deadlines; failure to follow it results in custody being withdrawn under the decree and its executive regulations.