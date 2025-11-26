Fourth Session Of Qatarazerbaijan Joint Committee Convened In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fourth session of the Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Committee between the Governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Doha yesterday, and attended by senior officials and representatives from the public and private sector of both countries.

The Qatari delegation was chaired by H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, while H E Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, headed his country's delegation.

In his opening remarks, H E Dr. Al-Sayed underscored both nations' commitment to strengthening bilateral ties - particularly in trade, investment and economic cooperation - highlighting progress since the previous session and outlining priority areas for further collaboration, including energy, infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics, food security, tourism and digital transformation. He also called for strengthening the role of the private sector in both countries, creating new trade and industrial partnerships, and ensuring the effective implementation of existing agreements while facilitating trade procedures.

Heydarov stated that the meeting of the Joint Committee reflected the strength of both countries' relations. He praised the recent success of the Qatar–Azerbaijan Business Council, noting its contribution to identifying new investment opportunities and supporting joint projects.