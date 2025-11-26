QNB Wins Innovation Award At Red Hat Summit 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been honored with the Innovation Award at the Red Hat Summit 2025, in recognition of the Bank's leadership in digital transformation, hybrid-cloud adoption, and its strategic advancements in AI-driven financial services.

The prestigious award was accepted by Information Technology experts from QNB, reflecting the Bank's commitment to modernizing its technology landscape and pioneering new solutions that enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and information security.

During the panel discussion, QNB showcased its forward-looking roadmap in digital transformation and governance of artificial intelligence, as well as its role in fostering innovation across the financial sector.

Red Hat Summit Connect, being its first time in Qatar, brings together technology leaders, decision-makers, and open-source experts to explore the next frontier of IT innovation.

The event serves as a platform for accelerating digital transformation through collaboration, education, and real-world application.

QNB's participation in the event, which is considered one of Red Hat leading strategic showcases, strengthened with the award reinforces its significant contribution and its continuous efforts to strengthen its digital capabilities, support Qatar's innovation ecosystem, and set new benchmarks for sustainable and secure technology adoption.