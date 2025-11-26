IMEC To Launch Regional R&D Hub In Qatar By 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: IMEC, a world-renowned research center specialising in nanoelectronics and digital innovation, has announced plans to establish a regional research and development center in Qatar, set to launch in 2026.

The announcement followed the signing of an agreement during the MWC25 Doha conference, attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani; Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H E Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai; and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa.

The new center will leverage Qatar's advanced infrastructure to accelerate innovation and tech-driven development.

It will serve as a regional hub to expand IMEC's presence in the Middle East, aligning with the Gulf Cooperation Council's growing ambitions to develop the semiconductor sector amid increasing demand for economic diversification.

Under the agreement, signed by IMEC, the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), and the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI), with support from the Qatari government, the center will be based at Qatar Science and Technology Park.

It will focus on advancing digital transformation and transferring IMEC's global expertise, including IC-link chip design technologies, to Qatar and the broader region. It will also develop next-generation Process Design Kits (PDKs) for technologies such as silicon photonics, 3D integrated circuits, and advanced silicon interconnect solutions.

The center will explore innovative design methodologies and apply generative AI and agent-based AI in developing application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). IMEC also plans to create AI solutions to enhance infrastructure and support deep-tech innovations that contribute to building a sustainable society.