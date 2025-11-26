403
Fire Ravages Dhaka's Korail Slum, Destroys 1,500 homes
(MENAFN) A catastrophic blaze tore through Dhaka's sprawling Korail slum late Tuesday, reducing approximately 1,500 dwellings to ashes and displacing thousands in one of Bangladesh's worst residential fires this year, fire officials confirmed.
The inferno erupted Tuesday evening in Korail—a densely packed settlement wedged between the capital's affluent Gulshan and Banani districts. Emergency crews deployed 19 firefighting units to battle the flames for five hours before gaining control, with complete extinguishment achieved by Wednesday morning. Authorities reported no immediate fatalities.
Narrow, maze-like pathways and the prevalence of combustible building materials fueled the fire's aggressive expansion, Fire Service and Civil Defense Director Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told journalists on-site.
Investigators will assess total losses and identify the ignition source, though Chowdhury highlighted dangerous conditions permeating the area. "While extinguishing the fire, it was found that there are electric wires everywhere, and there are gas cylinders in every house -- conditions that accelerate fires," he said, adding that winter months historically witness a surge in similar disasters.
The settlement—spanning approximately 90 acres and housing an estimated 10,000 structures—has endured repeated fire emergencies, with significant outbreaks occurring in February, March, and December of the previous year.
Interim leader Muhammad Yunus voiced profound distress over the devastation, extending sympathy to displaced residents. He pledged comprehensive support for relocation efforts and mandated a thorough probe into the incident alongside enhanced preventive protocols for future protection.
