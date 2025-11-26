Nando's Qatar Strengthens Breast Cancer Awareness Efforts With Qatar Cancer Society

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nando's Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting meaningful community causes by partnering once again with Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year's initiative saw all Nando's restaurants including the recently opened Casa (restaurant) at Place Vendôme Mall - take part in the nationwide Pink Drink Challenge, culminating in the launch of a new limited-edition designer drink,“BERi-Blush.”

The Pink Drink Challenge encouraged teams from each Casa (restaurant) to craft unique, pink-inspired beverages using signature Nando's ingredients. The winning creation, BERi-Blush, was developed by the team at Nando's Pearl Qatar, with Surya Sunar representing the Casa (restaurant) as its Barista. This initiative underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to creativity, collaboration, and meaningful community engagement.

Throughout October, 10% of all sales from Nando's Designer Drinks category, including BERi-Blush, will be donated to the Qatar Cancer Society, supporting their ongoing efforts in early detection awareness, patient support services, and community health education.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a powerful reminder of the importance of unity, compassion, and community action,” said Vyanktesh Jaiswal, COO of Oryx Group for Food Services / Nando's Qatar.“At Nando's, we believe that our role extends beyond serving great food - we are a brand built on genuine care and connection. Our continued partnership with Qatar Cancer Society reflects our commitment to standing with the community in causes that truly matter. With the opening of our new Casa (restaurant) at Place Vendôme, we are grateful for the opportunity to extend our support and raise greater awareness across Qatar.”

Speaking on the occasion, Zakaria Karzoun, Head of Community Partnerships at Qatar Cancer Society, said:“We greatly appreciate Nando's continued support for the awareness initiatives led by the Society, especially during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Pink Drink Challenge initiative is an excellent example of how creativity and team spirit can be combined with an important awareness message - fighting cancer and supporting those living with it.

“Nando's contribution, through allocating a portion of sales to the Society, reflects their genuine commitment to the community. We are grateful for this partnership, which enables us to reach more people and raise awareness about the importance of early detection and patient support.”

As a brand rooted in warmth, inclusivity, and togetherness, Nando's Qatar remains dedicated to social responsibility and continues to support initiatives that positively impact the well-being of the community.