3D Printing For Medical Devices Training Course (Online Event: June 17, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the medical device sector include leveraging additive manufacturing to streamline development processes, reduce costs, and enhance the design of devices. Emphasizing innovation and integration into smart manufacturing enhances commercialization, addressing the industry's regulatory and economic challenges.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of Manufacturing: 3D Printing for Medical Devices Training Course (June 17, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for medical devices and equipment is estimated to have been worth $739.6 billion in 2023. It is a thriving industry which is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 through 2029 from $810.4 billion in 2024 to $1.3 trillion. With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, Additive manufacturing is now an integral part of medical device development globally for an efficient manufacturing process.

Medical device development is a process that needs understanding of both engineering and manufacturing, along with clinical expertise for taking research to the bedside. It is one of the most expensive, regulated and time-consuming areas, with strict guidelines in terms of quality management systems for quality and safe patient care, which leads to further delays in the commercialisation of a product. Additive manufacturing is one of the key processes in the lifecycle of development of medical devices. It can substantially reduce the completion time and cost along with addition of intricate design parameters to a device development.

This course covers the background of additive manufacturing, its processes and technologies, and its importance in the life cycle of a medical device. This course will also include the additively manufactured devices, and other areas where the innovative application of additive manufacturing will help in quicker and cost-effective development of a device for commercialisation.

Benefits of attending



Understand a comprehensive overview of medical device development

Learn different additive manufacturing processes

Identify the application of additive manufacturing in a medical device development cycle

Explore components of smart manufacturing

Integrate additive manufacturing in device development cycle

Discover innovation in medical device development cycle Gain the essence of sustainability

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for the medical device industry, additive manufacturing industry, pharmaceutical industry and even academic organisations who work in innovation for medical device development. Examples of job titles include:



Corporate project managers

Individual innovators

Corporate product development team

Academic innovation groups Researchers

Key Topics Covered:

Medical devices: an introduction



Medical devices and classification

Types of medical devices

Regulatory aspects of medical devices Certifications for medical devices

Development of medical devices



Need assessment

Opportunities and market

Development cycle of a medical device Development challenges

Additive manufacturing: an introduction



History of additive manufacturing

Processes and technologies in additive manufacturing

Role of additive manufacturing in medical device development

Additive manufactured devices Point of care devices

Innovation with additive manufacturing



Design freedom

Customisation

Waste management and material development smart manufacturing ecosystem

Development of innovative workflow



Device prototyping

Decentralised production Enhanced sustainability

Case studies



Case study 1

Case study 2 Case study 3



Speakers:

Ruchi Pathak

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Dr Ruchi Pathak Kaul is a TEDx Speaker and consultant to the Surgical Innovation Lab at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, where she runs the 3D printing lab and conducts research on medical devices developed using 3D printing technology. She bridges the gap between technology and medicine, bringing clinicians closer to technology and helping them incorporate 3D printing in their surgical practices. She is actively involved in the development of various medical devices at the premiere institute of India. Ruchi is also an honorary lecturer at University College London, where she is involved in global research on rehabilitation care using emerging technologies.

Ruchi has clinical and research experience of more than 15+ years, with her research in mid-face reconstruction using 3D printed patient-specific Implants. She has also worked on optimisation of spinal guides for cadaveric surgeries at University College London, UK. She has been actively involved in conducting a patient-public engagement for the development of spinal guides for patients of scoliosis. Ruchi is a qualified maxillofacial surgeon and has authored several scientific articles, chapters and books in scientific literature. Her passion lies in conducting translational research by bridging the gap between technology and its benefits for common man.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900