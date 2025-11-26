Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
A Festive Feast by Al Hallab: Signature Festive Catering Menu for the Holiday Season

A Festive Feast by Al Hallab: Signature Festive Catering Menu for the Holiday Season


2025-11-26 04:10:36
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) This festive season, Al Hallab invites you to celebrate with warmth, flavour, and togetherness through its beautifully curated Festive Catering Menu, a thoughtfully designed selection of traditional Lebanese dishes and seasonal favourites, crafted to elevate every gathering.

Perfect for hosting at home, office events, or large-scale celebrations, the menu brings together the richness of Al Hallab’s culinary heritage with festive classics. Guests can enjoy standout dishes such as Roasted Turkey, prepared in both Oriental and Continental styles, complete with signature chestnut stuffing, fragrant rice, and seasonal roasted vegetables. The menu also includes festive favourites like Samke Harra, comforting Chicken Pie, and Roast Beef served with creamy mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables, offering something for every palate.

For those looking to build a generous grazing table, the Festive Menu includes a selection of gourmet starters such as Smoked Salmon, Gourmet Charcuterie, and Al Hallab’s signature dips, including Spicy Hummus and Hummus Avocado. Vibrant salads like Freekeh Salad, Berry Salad, and the classic Waldorf add fresh balance to the feast.

To complete the celebration, Al Hallab’s dessert selection brings a sweet festive touch with beautifully crafted Bûche de Noël in Chocolate, Hazelnut, or Chestnut, alongside an assortment of freshly made Profiteroles and a seasonal Fruit Platter—the perfect finish to any holiday spread.

Whether for an intimate dinner or a grand event, Al Hallab’s Festive Catering Menu offers convenience, presentation, and exceptional taste, ensuring every celebration is memorable and stress-free.

The Festive Catering Menu is now open for pre-orders across the UAE. Early bookings are recommended due to high demand during the holiday season. For inquiries and reservations, call

For more details, visit and follow

MENAFN26112025006983013723ID1110399406



Tactics PR

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search