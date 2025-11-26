Qatar Wins Membership In OPCW For 2026-2028 Term

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: The State of Qatar won membership in the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the 2026-2028 term.

This was declared during the 30th Conference of the OPCW States Parties, currently convened in The Hague.

This achievement broadly reflects the confidence of the international community and international organizations in Qatar's constructive role in support for the OPCW objectives, strengthening the effective enforcement of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and complying with its provisions, thereby contributing to bolstering global security and peace.