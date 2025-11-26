QFFD Strengthens Global Education Leadership At WISE 12 Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) participated as a Strategic Partner in the 12th edition of the WISE 12, which concluded yesterday, and was held under the theme 'Humanity: Human Values at the Heart of Education' at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha.

During the first day of the summit, QFFD joined the Ministerial Roundtable“Bridging the Divide: Financing Inclusive and Future-Ready Education”, where global leaders examined solutions to the growing learning crisis and the $100 billion annual financing gap. Led by QFFD's Director General, Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, the discussion underscored the need for innovative and inclusive funding models, with Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah Rashid Al-Khater highlighting education's central role in building resilient societies. QFFD reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sustainable financing for global education.

Also, QFFD representatives took part in several high-level sessions focused on the future of education, innovation, and sustainable development financing. Their participation included discussions on pedagogical innovation, digital transformation, and multi-sectoral collaboration, further reinforcing QFFD's leadership in shaping inclusive and future-ready education systems.

QFFD is proud to have partnered with WISE on the EdTech Accelerator (2025–2026), a flagship programme that empowers innovative education technology startups worldwide.

As the main partner of the International Track, branded“Powered by QFFD”, Qatar Fund for Development underscores its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and innovators from developing and least-developed countries.

Through the summit, we celebrate this year's exceptional cohort, whose transformative solutions are expanding access to quality education across the globe. In addition, QFFD continues its collaboration with WISE on the upcoming WISE Prize for Education (2026–2027) cycle - one of the world's most prestigious awards recognising transformative contributions to education. Through this partnership, QFFD will co-design and co-fund the next edition of the prize, ensuring alignment with QFFD's priorities of fostering innovation, equity, and access to quality learning opportunities.

Reflecting on this partnership, Al-Sulaiti stated:“Our collaboration with WISE 12, reflects Qatar's vision of investing in education as the foundation of human progress. Together, we aim to amplify innovative solutions that not only transform classrooms but also empower communities to thrive and build resilient, inclusive societies”. QFFD's strategic engagement with WISE reinforces its mission to support education as a cornerstone of sustainable development and human dignity, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.