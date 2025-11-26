Visit Qatar Signs Strategic Mou With Qatar Financial Centre

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, joining its Digital Assets Lab as a national partner.

This collaboration represents a major step in positioning Qatar as a global hub for digital innovation in tourism, particularly in the fields of digital assets and distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi and Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Financial Centre Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida.

Through this collaboration, Visit Qatar becomes a pioneer in exploring blockchain-powered visitor experiences, including token-based rewards, cultural heritage digital collectibles, tokenised tourism packages, and smart-contract-enabled services.

The QFC Digital Assets Lab, a national initiative that brings together global technology leaders, fintech innovators, and ecosystem partners, will support Visit Qatar in developing the next-generation of digital visitor solutions, reinforcing Qatar's position at the forefront of tourism innovation. As part of the initiative, the QFCA has licensed eXplorins as a Token Service Provider (TSP) under its Digital Assets Framework. eXplorins will work with Visit Qatar to develop and deploy the country's first tokenised rewards pilot, enabling visitors to unlock unique digital experiences and interactive cultural engagements across Qatar.

Commenting on the partnership, Al-Mawlawi said, “This partnership marks an important milestone in Visit Qatar's journey to shape the future of smart tourism. By exploring the potential of digital assets and distributed ledger technologies, we are creating new ways to enhance the visitor experience. Together with the QFC, and through the QFC Digital Assets Lab initiative, we aim to deliver secure, immersive, and innovative digital journeys that reflect Qatar's forward-looking vision for tourism.”

Al-Jaida underscored the significance of the MoU, stating,“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing Qatar's position as a global leader in digital innovation. By welcoming Visit Qatar as a national partner to the QFC Digital Assets Lab, we are bringing the tourism sector into the heart of the country's emerging digital-asset ecosystem. We look forward to working with Visit Qatar and our partners to unlock new opportunities at the intersection of tourism, technology, and business, supporting Qatar's broader vision for digital transformation and economic diversification.”

