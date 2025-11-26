403
Meloni Stresses Need for Transatlantic Solidarity for Ukraine Peace
(MENAFN) Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the critical need for transatlantic solidarity as negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine gain momentum.
Speaking during Tuesday's virtual session of the Coalition of the Willing, Meloni praised the diplomatic initiative spearheaded by Washington in Geneva, according to an official statement from her office released after the meeting.
The Italian leader stressed "the importance of unity in supporting a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the statement confirmed.
The readout further indicated that Meloni highlighted the necessity for robust defense commitments coordinated between European and North American allies. "In this context, the need was also stressed for solid security guarantees shared between the two sides of the Atlantic," the statement read.
Meloni also addressed Moscow's role in the emerging diplomatic framework, expressing her hope that Russia "would take this new opportunity to constructively contribute to peace."
The Coalition of the Willing convened as US-brokered talks in Geneva represent a potentially pivotal moment in efforts to resolve the protracted eastern European conflict.
