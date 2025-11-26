CAIA Association Deepens Long-Term Commitment With Next Phase Of Middle East Strategy

(BUSINESS WIRE )--CAIA Association, the global professional body for the alternative investment industry, today unveiled the next phase of its Middle East strategy. The association will broaden its regional presence through senior hires, strategic partnerships and localized programming, reinforcing its commitment to some of the fastest-growing private capital markets in the world.

The opening of a dedicated office in the Gulf region in 2026, with planned senior hires to lead local execution.

A partnership with the Financial Academy, CMA's official training arm, in Saudi Arabia, enhancing alignment with national financial education goals.

The expansion of CAIA's Middle East chapter network, with a new Jeddah committee set to join existing ones in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The delivery of Arabic-language components of CAIA's educational programs, including select courses and leadership materials. The rollout of a new microcredential in Islamic Finance to address rising global demand for Sharia-compliant investment expertise. The course will explore the principles and applications of the approach, with content available in English and Arabic for both regional and global practitioners.

As the region continues to transform from a capital exporter to a global private capital hub, this new phase in CAIA's development underscores its commitment to play a deeper role in the development of local talent, infrastructure and industry standards. It follows sustained collaboration with regulators, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers and policymakers, and reflects a shared ambition to raise investment acumen across the region and knowledge sharing globally.

"Establishing a physical presence in the Gulf positions CAIA at the intersection of global capital flows and regional growth,” said John Bowman, CEO, CAIA Association.“It allows us to work more closely with sovereign investors, family offices and corporates, and to contribute meaningfully to the local regulatory and educational infrastructure.”

“After years of groundwork and deep listening exercises, we're committing long-term capital, curriculum and local presence to support the region's vision to become a global center for investment excellence. This is about two-way learning – meeting our Members where they are and elevating global standards together.”

CAIA will host its eighth and final C-Suite Leadership Forum of the year in Riyadh on December 8, rounding off a global series of invite-only roundtables of asset management firms, asset owners, general partners and industry thought leaders to discuss the future of private capital. CAIA will also be playing a prominent role at ALTSME, an education-focused alternative investment event it co-hosts taking place in Doha, Qatar on December 3, where Bowman and Laura Merlini, Managing Director EMEA for CAIA, will be speaking and moderating several sessions. Bowman will also be moderating a panel on asset backed and structured finance at the Milken Middle East and Africa Summit, taking place in Abu Dhabi, December 4-5, and will be moderating a panel on the private equity market at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, on December 9.

Market momentum in the Middle East

The Middle East is one of CAIA's most dynamic regions for membership growth, reflecting the region's growing appetite for private markets education and engagement. CAIA's member base in the region has grown by nearly 20% over the last two years and its candidate pool has increased by 15% over the same period. CAIA expects to see continued membership growth, driven in part by growth of the region's private markets.



Private equity activity across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) is on track to break records in 2025, with $13.8 billion invested in ~100 deals in the first half alone, according to PitchBook1.

Almost 80% of investors in the Middle East intend to boost their private equity allocations in the next year, and close to half already allocate more than 20% of their AUM to the sector, according to Preqin2. The Middle East Islamic finance market is expected to expand to ~US $7.31 trillion by 2030, representing double‐digit annual growth from $4.42 trillion in 20253.

“There's real global interest in understanding what it means to be Sharia-compliant and how to invest authentically in the Gulf,” said Laura Merlini, Managing Director, EMEA, CAIA Association.“With our new Islamic Finance microcredential and expanded Arabic-language programming, we're not only bridging an educational gap, but we're also building a stronger bridge between investment centers across the globe. This gives CAIA an unparalleled advantage as we co-create a new benchmark for global financial education.”

