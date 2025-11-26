Dr. Copper's Supply Shock Is My One Way Ticket To The Moon!

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Matein Khalid

want my Arabic friends to address me from now on as Abu Nuhas or Father of Copper. Why? The red metal that has been human kind's best mineral friend for 30,000 years is also the best conductor of electricity known to man, woman or beast as the AI revolution necessitates a multi-trillion dollar demand shock in upgrading the power grid as the world electrifies, decarbonizes (gas turbines are also made from copper and we are limit up now) and digitizes at the speed of light.

Dr. Copper, which used to be the metal of choice for steel/auto production and cable/construction will be the real digital gold for the coming decade and not the psychotic volatility crypto excreta that every scamster in town seems to be peddling, other than Roman Novak, the crypto king from Leningrad who was just found butchered in the desert with his wife in a shallow grave since he scammed the wrong investors in the Rodina – and the Gulf out of $500 million.

The only problem is that copper now faces the biggest supply shock the global commodity markets have ever faced since Sadat ordered his troops to cross the Suez Canal and assault the Bar Lev Line in the Sinai on 6th October 1973 and the Shah of Iran used this moment to create a spot market panic for crude oil. Saudi King Faisal imposed an oil embargo on the US and Holland that triggered an instant global recession and gas lines in the US. This was the dawn of the petrodollar age, when my Dad moved from Karachi to Dubai to run the biggest state owned insurance company's Gulf network – except the state he served in 1976 was Pahlavi Persia and his ultimate boss was my life long hero, His Imperial Majesty the Shahan Shah of Iran Aryamehr.

True, when the King of Kings and Light of the Aryans was booted out of his Peacock Throne three years later, crude oil soared from $18 to $45 or 150%, even though imperial Iran was only 4% of global oil supply in 1979. Something similar is about to happen to copper next year. Note that prices on the LME have moved up consistently from $5000 a metric ton in the post Lehman Ice Age to 11,790 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange as I write.

The only problem is that the ESG Gestapo did not allow any major copper mine to be approved in the last two decades and the human race will now pay a bitter price as demand explodes and new mine supply is only feasible if prices move as high as $20,000 a metric ton. This intel was given to me by a man who was once one of the world's biggest copper traders on Wall Street.

The only major copper mine that will give the world 700,000 metric ton, and is located in Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness and owned by King Midas who quoted Arabic hadith to me (sayings of the Prophet Mohammad) when I met him in our majlis as the CIO of a royal family office. King Midas now lives in Singapore and one day I will ask him if he really loved to read Sir Walter Scott's Magnum Opus Ivanhoe as much as I did, ideally over something cool and slingy at Raffles (the real one in Sing and not the ghastly wedding cake next to Wafi Mall).

If I am right and I passionately believe that Abu Nuhas knows something about the metal for which he wants to be renamed, investing in the right copper equities is like buying Nvidia when ChatGPT was unveiled to the world exactly 3-years ago at a pre split price of $10. Sadly, I did not as I was dumb and dumber in the arcane world of machine learning/CUDA. But I know the innards of the copper trade when the supply shock volcano explodes. There are 8-20X paper copper mines to be harvested from Chile/Peru to Kazakhstan (Borat Country!) and the One-Night-San.

The copper supply shock will create billion dollar fortunes out of thin air, just like the oil shocks of 1973 and 1979 did with black gold. So pour moi, ♫its now choo choo train, truckin down the track. Gotta travel on, ain't never comin' back. Ooh, Ooh, got a one way ticket to the moon...♫LOL!

