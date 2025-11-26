Bahrain Cuts Entry Cost For Golden Residency

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Bahrain has lowered the minimum real estate investment needed to secure its 10-year Golden Residency visa from BD 200,000 to BD 130,000. The adjustment by the Ministry of Interior's Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs is expected to boost interest in premium properties and make the residency scheme more accessible to a wider group of investors.

Under the revised threshold, people purchasing property worth at least BD 130,000 now qualify for long-term residence. Previously this benefit was available only to those investing BD 200,000 or more. The Golden Residency programme - launched in 2022 - offers a 10-year renewable permit that allows holders to work, sponsor family members, and enter and exit the kingdom freely. Those migrating under the scheme need not tie their status to an employer or lock in property ownership permanently.

The change may prove timely given growing competition in Gulf real-estate markets. Experts point out that the lower entry cost could reshape demand patterns, especially among mid-to-high net-worth expatriates seeking a base in the Gulf without committing the higher investment required by rival regional programmes. Real estate brokers report a noticeable uptick in enquiries from foreign nationals since the announcement - many exploring apartments and villas that now meet the updated investment threshold.

The authorities emphasised that despite the relaxed investment criteria, the high standards of the Golden Residency system remain intact. Investors must meet all documentation and qualification processes managed by the Ministry of Interior. Other pathways to qualify - including employment of a certain tenure and salary, retirement income or official recognition of exceptional talents - remain unaffected.

For property developers and brokers, the revised threshold may translate into renewed velocity in Bahrain's high-end property segment. Several luxury residential projects are now being re-marketed, stressing that units previously deemed beyond reach now fall within qualification range. This could lead to increased sales volume, stronger investor inflows, and potentially an uptick in real-estate pricing.

Gulf-region expatriates assessing residency options have long compared the Kingdom's Golden Residency with similar visas in neighbouring states. The reduced investment bar adds appeal to Bahrain's model - with its combination of long-term residency, flexibility of employment, opportunity for family sponsorship and comparatively modest financial commitment.

