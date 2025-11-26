Youtube Music's Recap Gets Talking

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

YouTube Music has introduced an updated 2025 Recap that lets users interact with an AI chatbot to explore their listening habits. The refreshed experience unfolds in a story-style interface, opening with total listening time and“longest streak,” then highlighting top songs, favourite artists and playlists.

This edition revamps standard recap metrics by adding interactive and globally aware features. Users can view a“Musical Passport” showing the countries of origin for their most-played artists, while a calendar-style“Your musical bestie” section tracks the specific days on which the top artist was streamed. Alongside these, the recap surfaces top albums, genres and podcasts, and produces a shareable playlist summarising user listening between September and November 2025.

The headline feature is a built-in AI assistant: by selecting“Ask anything about your 2025 listening,” users can type questions such as“How did my taste change over the year?”,“Was my music more chill or hype?”, or even playful prompts like“What animal matches my music taste?” The system converts responses into colourful, shareable graphic cards, aiming to transform a static recap into a dynamic conversation.

The rollout spans both Android and iOS platforms, though availability may vary across users. For those who do not immediately see the recap banner in the app, accessing it through the profile avatar under“Your Recap” has triggered the feature in many cases.

