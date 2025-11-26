Sunteck's Dubai Debut Signals Global Luxury Pivot

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Sunteck Realty Ltd has launched its international arm, Sunteck International, and formally entered the UAE real-estate market with the unveiling of a 2.5-acre land parcel in Downtown Dubai. The site is positioned within seconds walking distance of the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall. The first development-a pair of ultra-luxury residential towers-is projected at AED 5 billion gross development value as the initial phase of a broader AED 15 billion pipeline over the next three years.

Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Khetan described Dubai as the unequivocal choice for Sunteck's international debut, citing investor-friendly policies, global connectivity, robust infrastructure and a growing base of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the city. Sunteck aims to channel cash flows from this flagship project to underpin further expansion in the UAE. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with MAS Development for execution. Architectural design will be led by JT+Partners and interiors by HBA London, with branded residences to be developed in collaboration with global hospitality brands.

The launch event featured a 1,000-drone show and adopted a“plot-first” reveal strategy-unlike typical real-estate announcements that showcase finished towers or masterplans-reflecting confidence in the intrinsic value of the location itself. Company officials reiterated that the plot's rarity in Downtown Dubai and its proximity to world-renowned landmarks lends unmatched long-term value.

Sunteck Realty brings to this venture a track record of more than 50 million sq. ft. of completed projects across Mumbai and a history of financial discipline, with a net debt-to-equity ratio reportedly as low as 0.04x and a long-term credit rating of AA. Analysts view the expansion as a strategic diversification, tapping into surging demand among high-net-worth individuals relocating to Dubai.

The UAE's broader real-estate environment appears to reinforce this bet, with inflows of wealthy individuals swelling amid favourable regulatory and tax regimes. The developer has also indicated that several multi-billion-dirham developments are under evaluation for launch in the first half of 2026.

