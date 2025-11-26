ADNOC Gas Locks 20-Year Deal With EMSTEEL

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

ADNOC Gas and EMSTEEL formalised a long-term arrangement that will guarantee supply of lower-carbon natural gas to power EMSTEEL's industrial operations. The agreement, spanning 20 years and valued between US$3.5 billion and US$4.2 billion, takes effect from 1 January 2027 and underlines the strategic bond between the integrated gas supplier and one of the region's largest steel and building materials manufacturers.

Under the deal, EMSTEEL will receive a stable and reliable gas supply, enabling it to sustain current production levels and support planned expansion. ADNOC Gas Chief Executive Officer, Fatema Al Nuaimi, described the agreement as strengthening ADNOC Gas's role in supporting industrial growth and economic development by delivering dependable lower-carbon energy to national industries. EMSTEEL's Group Chief Executive, Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, said the partnership reinforces the companies' shared commitment to boosting in-country value, supporting industrial resilience, and advancing green steel production.

The accord enhances EMSTEEL's ability to maintain high production volumes. EMSTEEL operates 16 manufacturing plants with an annual capacity of roughly 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement, making it a major contributor to landmark projects and the wider UAE construction sector. The assured gas supply supports its ambitions under a sustainability framework that includes clean electricity usage, green hydrogen trials, carbon capture efforts and a commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

