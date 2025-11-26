GFH Partners Takes Control Of Devmark In UAE Push

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

GFH Partners, the real-estate investment arm of GFH Financial Group headquartered in Dubai, has secured a majority stake in Devmark Real Estate Brokers, a UAE-based consultancy specialising in real-estate development sales and marketing. The acquisition marks a strategic step by GFH to deepen its presence in the Gulf's residential real-estate ecosystem.

GFH did not reveal the financial terms or size of the stake acquired. Devmark, established in 2018, has managed sales for over 30 real-estate developments with a cumulative gross development value exceeding AED 10 billion. Its distribution network spans more than 2,000 brokerage firms and over 15,000 individual brokers.

According to GFH's CEO, the move aligns with the firm's“platform partnership strategy,” seeking to invest alongside capable management teams to build robust, sector-specific real-estate platforms. Devmark's existing relationships with developers and its strong track record in marketing and sales execution played a central role in GFH's decision. The founders of Devmark - who will remain at the helm - view the deal as an opportunity to gain institutional scale and tap into wider capital flows, while continuing to focus on project marketing and sales across the UAE and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council region.

This acquisition is the second for GFH Partners within the UAE real-estate sector, following a prior majority-share purchase of another platform under its management. At present GFH Partners oversees a portfolio that includes 33 assets valued at AED 1.5 billion. The addition of Devmark supports GFH's growing emphasis on residential real-estate - a move that coincides with expanding demand for housing and developer services across major Gulf markets.

Industry observers note the deal could reshape marketing and sales dynamics within the region's property sector. By combining Devmark's ground-level sales expertise with GFH's financial reach and institutional backing, the partnership aims to offer developers greater access to capital markets, deeper broker networks, and more structured, scalable sales strategies.

