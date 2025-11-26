403
France’s Senate Rejects Suspension of Pension Reform
(MENAFN) France’s Senate has eliminated a crucial clause from the 2026 Social Security Financing Bill that would have postponed the contentious pension reform until January 2028.
In a public session held late Tuesday, senators voted to remove Article 45, which would have frozen the statutory retirement age at 62 years and 9 months and stopped the planned increase in contribution periods.
A total of 190 senators favored continuing the reform, while 108 backed the suspension, according to a broadcaster.
Centrist Senator Olivier Henno, who proposed one of the amendments canceling the suspension, stated he refused to “fuel a normative and financial drift contrary to the spirit of responsibility which must govern the management of our social accounts.”
Independent Senator Emmanuel Capus took a stronger stance, calling the suspension “certainly the worst political decision of recent decades.”
He noted that pausing the reform would be reminiscent of the controversial lowering of the retirement age to 60 in 1981.
The proposed suspension had initially been suggested in the National Assembly as a political concession from Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to the Socialist Party, offering a temporary freeze on both the statutory retirement age and required contribution periods until Jan. 1, 2028.
President Emmanuel Macron, however, has repeatedly emphasized that the measure represented only a “delay” rather than a complete halt to his flagship reform.
