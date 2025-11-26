403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Researchers in China develop painless insulin delivery through skin
(MENAFN) Chinese researchers have successfully developed the world’s first method for delivering insulin non-invasively through the skin, achieving a blood sugar-lowering effect comparable to traditional insulin injections.
The breakthrough could allow diabetes patients to avoid long-term syringe use, reducing the inconvenience of frequent injections, according to Chinese state media. Details of the approach were recently published in the journal Nature, as reported by a news agency, citing China Science Daily.
The method uses transdermal drug delivery, a painless technique currently applied to some small-molecule drugs by applying a formulation directly to intact, healthy skin. However, the skin’s natural barrier has historically prevented larger molecules, such as insulin, from penetrating effectively.
In preliminary research, a team led by Shen Youqing, a professor at Zhejiang University’s College of Chemical and Biological Engineering and co-corresponding author of the paper, identified a polymer called OP. The polymer exhibited high permeability in tumor tissues and successfully delivered anti-tumor drugs.
“From then, we wondered whether OP could also efficiently permeate skin tissues,” Shen said.
Subsequent experiments confirmed that OP could indeed penetrate the skin, “shattering the conventional understanding that macromolecules cannot penetrate the skin barrier,” he added.
The team, collaborating with science groups led by Zhou Ruhong at Zhejiang University and Chen Rongjun at Imperial College London, systematically identified the specific pathways and mechanisms that allow OP to pass through the skin efficiently.
The breakthrough could allow diabetes patients to avoid long-term syringe use, reducing the inconvenience of frequent injections, according to Chinese state media. Details of the approach were recently published in the journal Nature, as reported by a news agency, citing China Science Daily.
The method uses transdermal drug delivery, a painless technique currently applied to some small-molecule drugs by applying a formulation directly to intact, healthy skin. However, the skin’s natural barrier has historically prevented larger molecules, such as insulin, from penetrating effectively.
In preliminary research, a team led by Shen Youqing, a professor at Zhejiang University’s College of Chemical and Biological Engineering and co-corresponding author of the paper, identified a polymer called OP. The polymer exhibited high permeability in tumor tissues and successfully delivered anti-tumor drugs.
“From then, we wondered whether OP could also efficiently permeate skin tissues,” Shen said.
Subsequent experiments confirmed that OP could indeed penetrate the skin, “shattering the conventional understanding that macromolecules cannot penetrate the skin barrier,” he added.
The team, collaborating with science groups led by Zhou Ruhong at Zhejiang University and Chen Rongjun at Imperial College London, systematically identified the specific pathways and mechanisms that allow OP to pass through the skin efficiently.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment