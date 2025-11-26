Employment Stable At 12.9 Crore, Unincorporated Sector Employment Holds Steady: NSO Data

MENAFN - KNN India)Employment in India's unincorporated sector reached 12.9 crore in July-September, holding steady from the previous quarter, according to the National Statistical Office's (NSO) latest bulletin.

The number of establishments increased from 7.9 crore during April-June to nearly 8 crore in the July-September period, indicating expansion in economic activity, reported TOI.

Working owners continued to form the largest share of the workforce at around 60 per cent. The share of hired workers rose from 24.4 per cent in the April-June quarter to 25.9 per cent in the latest period.

Urban employment showed notable growth, with the workforce rising from 6.61 crore to 6.9 crore, signalling stronger labour absorption in city-based enterprises.

While the total number of establishments grew by 5.3 per cent, the workforce expanded by 7.2 per cent. Women accounted for 28.7 per cent of total employment.

Digital adoption showed a steady upward trend, with internet usage among establishments increasing to nearly 39 per cent from 36 per cent in the previous quarter.

The survey also recorded a rise in the share of firms reporting some form of registration.

(KNN Bureau)