When The Feet Tell A Bigger Story: Understanding Peripheral Arterial Disease In Diabetes

Diabetes often announces itself quietly, but the damage it causes to our blood vessels can be far from silent. Among the many complications it brings, peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is one of the most overlooked-and yet one of the most revealing. While high blood sugar gradually injures blood vessels, one of the earliest and most revealing signs of this damage often appears in the legs. This is why clinicians commonly say,“the foot is the index of the heart.” The blood vessels in the feet can quietly reflect the same blockages and narrowing that may be developing in the coronary arteries.

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is not a rare complication restricted to a few. In India, studies have shown that nearly 30% of people living with diabetes have either symptomatic or silent PAD. What makes it particularly concerning is the persistence of a myth that diabetes affects only the smaller blood vessels of the foot. In reality, macrovascular disease-blockages in the larger arteries-is equally, if not more, prevalent, and is a major contributor to non-healing ulcers and amputations.

A foot ulcer that refuses to heal for more than four weeks should never be ignored. It is often a red flag indicating compromised blood flow. A simple clinical examination can reveal the absence of foot pulses, prompting further vascular evaluation. Early detection is critical because once PAD is diagnosed, effective treatments-including angioplasty or bypass surgery-can restore blood supply and prevent catastrophic outcomes.

The troubling truth is that almost 80% of diabetes-related amputations begin with a small ulcer that could have been avoided. Simple preventive steps-daily foot inspection, avoiding barefoot walking, and wearing well-fitted footwear-can significantly reduce the risk. In many cases, these habits make the difference between healing and long-term disability.