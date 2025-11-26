When The Feet Tell A Bigger Story: Understanding Peripheral Arterial Disease In Diabetes
|
Dr Manish Yadav, Senior Consultant, Interventional Radiology, KIMSHEALTH Hospital, Trivandrum
“The feet often speak before the heart does. When a patient develops a non-healing ulcer or complains of leg pain while walking, these are not minor issues-they can be the first signs of significant blockages in major arteries. Detecting PAD early allows us not only to save the limb but also to uncover hidden heart disease. In many ways, every diabetic foot is a message urging us to look deeper, act faster, and protect the patient's overall cardiovascular health,” says Dr Manish Yadav Senior Consultant-Interventional Radiology at KIMS HEALTH Hospital , Trivandrum, highlighting the urgency of awareness.
India's growing burden of diabetes, even in rural areas, reflects a broader lifestyle shift: declining physical activity and rising sedentary behaviour. Reintroducing movement into daily routines is not merely advisable; it is essential. A goal of 10,000 steps a day, as recommended by the WHO, is a powerful yet achievable step toward protecting vascular health.
For every person living with diabetes, the message is clear: maintain strict blood sugar control, embrace an active lifestyle, and make foot care a non-negotiable daily routine. Regular annual evaluations of the heart, kidneys, eyes, and feet can identify complications early. And when the feet show changes-loss of sensation, discoloration, infection, or ulceration-seeking prompt medical care can protect not just the limb, but life itself.
