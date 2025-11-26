7-Eleven Unveils The First-Ever Sanrio Characters Unbox Your Perfume Collection

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) A debut crossover with Hong Kong's homegrown fragrance brand, BeCandle Double blind boxes. Double the surprises – for a scent-sparkling Christmas 7-Eleven App upgraded: new interface and Stamp Sharing are here HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 - 7-Eleven is breaking boundaries once again – this time teaming up with eight of your favourite Sanrio characters to launch the all-new Unbox Your Perfume collection! In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, 7-Eleven has partnered with premium local fragrance brand BeCandle to create a truly special scent experience. Each perfume is crafted in Hong Kong with beautifully layered notes, and the real magic lies in the mix-and-match possibilities – letting you blend different scents to match your mood, style, or the festive season.









The full collection features nine 3D Sanrio character perfume bottles and nine 30ml BeCandle fragrances – each with one hidden surprise edition. Available exclusively in a double-blind box format, every redemption lets you open two boxes: one containing a mystery 3D perfume bottle and one with a surprise BeCandle scent – double the fun, double the thrill.



Once you've collected your favourite bottles and perfumes, simply use the funnel included to fill your chosen scent into the bottle and create your perfect pairing. Whether it's for a loved one or just for yourself, it's a thoughtful way to express your unique personality and style.



The Unbox Your Perfume collection will officially launch at 7-Eleven from 7am on 19 November – and stocks are limited, so don't miss out. Unbox your perfume, embrace the festive sparkle, and create your own scent story this season.



8 Adorable Sanrio Characters, Now in 3D – With a Sparkling Twist



Fan favourites including Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Hangyodon, Kiki and Lala from Little Twin Stars, My Melody, Kuromi and Kerokerokeroppi have been transformed into delightful 3D perfume bottle caps. Each one is crafted with a diamond-faceted design and a translucent finish, adding a touch of elegance and sparkle. The glass bottle itself is printed with cute character artwork, perfectly capturing Sanrio's playful charm. Whether you're treating yourself, decorating your home, or giving it as a festive gift, these limited-edition bottles are sure to surprise and delight. A lovely way to add a little sparkle to your Christmas.



9 Exclusive Scents by BeCandle – From Floral to Woody, Pick the Fragrance That Feels Like You



Local fragrance brand BeCandle has created nine exclusive scents for 7-Eleven, each one as exciting as the next. The range includes floral, fruity, woody, sandalwood, citrus and ocean notes – offering something for every personality and style. Whether you're into sweet and playful vibes, something fresh and gender-neutral, or a bolder, more masculine edge, you'll find a scent to match.



Each perfume is crafted with premium ingredients sourced from France and made with care in Hong Kong – so you can count on great quality too. These scents aren't just fragrances – they're an extension of your look and your mood. Switch it up and let your personality shine this Christmas.



Limited Dual Hidden Editions – Double the Surprise



This collection introduces something brand new – two hidden treasures waiting to be discovered. First up is the dream-like hidden bottle featuring Cinnamoroll in a dazzling 3D design. With a fully transparent finish and a touch of sparkling gold-effect shimmer, it perfectly captures the twinkling magic of the "Unbox Your Perfume" theme. With just a 2% chance of being revealed, it's a rare find and a must-have for collectors.



Meanwhile, the hidden fragrance – BeCandle's "Always Fun" – is inspired by the signature colours of 7-Eleven. Bursting with neroli, tuberose, and lime, it's a bright floral-fruity blend that evokes the lively energy of the city with a fresh, modern twist.



Unbox Your Perfume Set Product Details:





Hello Kitty 3D Perfume Bottle

Hello Kitty sits sweetly on top of the bottle in her classic blue dress, with her signature red bow and those iconic round eyes full of charm. A red bow graphic on the glass adds a bright, playful touch to the overall design.



Product Dimensions:

* 3D Character Cap: approx. 7.7cm tall

* Perfume Bottle: approx. 4cm tall (holds approx. 30ml of perfume)

Recommended Pairing: BeCandle "Apple Glow" Perfume

"Apple Glow" opens with a burst of fruity sweetness – from crisp apple and creamy vanilla to a soft swirl of caramel and delicate white florals. A perfect match for girls who love a cute and playful style.



Scent Notes: Apple, vanilla, caramel, white floral

Description: Imagine sweet apples and creamy vanilla in a sunny garden, perfect for playful adventures and carefree days.

Fragrance Family: Fruity



Cinnamoroll 3D Perfume Bottle

Cinnamoroll makes a charming appearance with his signature long ears and soft pink blush on his cheeks, adding a sweet, gentle touch. The fully transparent 3D figure pairs beautifully with the diamond-faceted bottle, creating a crystal-clear finish.



Product Dimensions:

* 3D Character Cap: approx. 6.2cm tall

* Perfume Bottle: approx. 4cm tall (holds around 30ml of perfume)

Recommended Pairing: BeCandle "Toasty Swirl" Perfume

Crafted by BeCandle's perfumers, "Toasty Swirl" blends the juicy sweetness of pineapple, apple, and cherry with warm notes of cinnamon, caramel, sandalwood, amberwood and tonka. The result, a rich and comforting gourmand scent that evokes the bliss of freshly baked desserts.



Scent Notes: Pineapple, apple, cherry, cinnamon, caramel, sandalwood, amberwood, tonka

Description: Think of warm butter cookies and sunny days, perfect for lazy afternoons and sweet, cosy vibes.

Fragrance Family: Gourmand





Kuromi 3D Perfume Bottle

Kuromi shows up in style with her signature black jester hat and a bold skull motif printed on the bottle – bringing a touch of mystery and edge to your fragrance collection. With detailed design elements from head to toe, this striking bottle is ideal for those with a cool, confident and gender-neutral vibe.



Product Dimensions:

* 3D Character Cap: approx. 7.7cm tall

* Perfume Bottle: approx. 4cm tall (holds around 30ml of perfume)

Recommended Pairing: BeCandle "Noël Noir" Perfume

"Noël Noir" opens with the crisp freshness of bergamot, pear, and plum, before deepening into warm amber and grounding tea notes. Soothing hints of cedar and vetiver add an earthy calm, while a trace of musk lends a cool, elegant allure. A rich, layered woody scent that captures the intrigue of a mysterious Christmas night – perfect for those drawn to boldness, beauty and a touch of winter romance.



Scent Notes: Bergamot, pear, plum, tea, cedar, vetiver, amber, musk

Description: Envision mysterious nights filled with rich tea and dark fruits, perfect for bold spirits seeking adventure and intrigue.

Fragrance Family: Woody





My Melody 3D Perfume Bottle

My Melody looks as sweet as ever, with a gentle smile and her signature hood topped with an adorable bow. The clear bottle features soft pink detailing that perfectly matches her dreamy, delicate style – bringing a lovely touch of warmth and charm to any space.



Product Dimensions:

* 3D Character Cap: approx. 9.2cm tall

* Perfume Bottle: approx. 4cm tall (holds around 30ml of perfume)

Recommended Pairing: BeCandle "Snow Puff" Perfume

"Snow Puff" blends soft cotton and baby powder with a gentle touch of white musk to create a comforting, clean and tender atmosphere. The fragrance is soft and pure – like a delicate winter daydream wrapped in warmth and lightness.



Scent Notes: Clean cotton, baby powder, white musk

Description: Envision soft pink flowers and gentle breezes, creating a sweet and playful atmosphere for fun adventures.

Fragrance Family: Floral





Little Twin Stars – Lala 3D Perfume Bottle

With her soft pink hair and gentle, graceful charm, Lala brings a dreamy sense of calm to this beautifully designed bottle. The light pink translucent finish adds to her delicate look, radiating warmth, happiness and a touch of magic.



Product Dimensions:

* 3D Character Cap: approx. 7.2 m tall

* Perfume Bottle: approx. 4cm tall (holds around 30ml of perfume)

Recommended Pairing: BeCandle "Holiday Spark" Perfume

"Holiday Spark" opens with the refreshing brightness of bergamot, lemon and grapefruit, followed by a soft bouquet of eucalyptus, tea, neroli and jasmine. The gentle base of musk and sandalwood adds warmth to this graceful floral scent – a perfect match for elegant souls who move through life with ease and joy.



Scent Notes: Bergamot, lemon, grapefruit, eucalyptus, tea, neroli, jasmine, musk, sandalwood

Description: Playful pink delights, perfect for fun days filled with laughter and friendship.

Fragrance Family: Floral



Little Twin Stars – Kiki 3D Perfume Bottle

With his dreamy blue hair and diamond-cut 3D cap, Kiki shines like starlight. As one half of the Little Twin Stars, he brings a light and ethereal charm to the collection. The bottle features a soft blue moon motif, evoking the calm and romance of a starry night.



Product Dimensions:

* 3D Character Cap: approx. 7.2cm tall

* Perfume Bottle: approx. 4cm tall (holds around 30ml of perfume)

Recommended Pairing: BeCandle "Twinkle Pop" Perfume

"Twinkle Pop" enters with an elegant floral touch, blending the vibrant freshness of citrus with airy musk. Its clean, translucent scent evokes the sparkle of stars illuminating a quiet night sky – light, clear and enchanting.



Scent Notes: Citrus, air, musk

Description: Fluffy clouds and sweet holiday treats, creating a light and dreamy vibe for festive moments.

Fragrance Family: Floral



Hangyodon 3D Perfume Bottle

Hangyodon makes a splash in soft translucent blue, his wide-eyed expression full of quirky charm. The design brings to mind a cool sea breeze and a fresh, uplifting scent – perfect for capturing an ocean-inspired vibe.



Product Dimensions:

* 3D Character Cap: approx. 7.6cm tall

* Perfume Bottle: approx. 4cm tall (holds around 30ml of perfume)

Recommended Pairing: BeCandle "Ocean Pop" Perfume

"Ocean Pop" captures a crisp marine freshness, led by iris and sea salt. Its clean and invigorating scent evokes the spirit of freedom and determination – a perfect match for bold, straightforward personalities.



Scent Notes: Iris, ocean, sea salt

Description: Vibrant ocean waves and fruity bursts, perfect for energetic days filled with passion and adventure.

Fragrance Family: Marine



Kerokerokeroppi 3D Perfume Bottle

Always ready for adventure, Kerokerokeroppi beams with his wide, curious eyes and cheerful grin. The clear bottle is accented with fresh green graphics, radiating upbeat, natural energy and a playful vibe.



Product Dimensions:

* 3D Character Cap: approx. 6.2cm tall

* Perfume Bottle: approx. 4cm tall (holds around 30ml of perfume)

Recommended Pairing: BeCandle "Silent Bloom" Perfume

"Silent Bloom" blends coconut, cotton and gardenia with soft notes of caramel, sandalwood and musk. The result is a light, layered scent that feels calm and refreshing – perfect for those who love nature and a simpler way of living.



Scent Notes: Coconut, clean cotton, gardenia, caramel, sandalwood, musk

Description: A serene forest stream with fresh blooms, perfect for peaceful moments and nature-loving souls.

Fragrance Family: Fruity



BeCandle



Layering Combo 1:



Lemon Macaron

Toasty Swirl + Holiday Spark

A cosy blend of sweet baked notes and bright citrus-florals – like a lazy winter afternoon in a French café.

Think sunshine streaming through the window, and the delicate sweetness of a lemon macaron lifting the festive mood.

Layering Combo 2:



Winter Bubble Dream

Ocean Pop + Twinkle Pop

The freshness of sea salt and citrus meets sparkling brightness – like fizzy festive champagne dancing in the air.

A luminous, joyful scent full of uplifting energy that lights up the winter season.

Layering Combo 3:



Fruit Gelée

Twinkle Pop + Always Fun

Zesty neroli and lime fuse with citrus sparkle, creating a bright, party-perfect fruitiness.

Fun and vibrant, like your favourite holiday dessert – it instantly turns up the festive cheer.

Layering Combo 4:



Birthday Star

Twinkle Pop + Holiday Spark

A soft double floral kissed with citrus, like fireworks blooming under a starry night sky.

Light yet dazzling – the perfect signature scent for the season's most magical celebrations.



"Unbox Your Perfume" Promotion Details :



FunStamp and Physical Stamp Collection Period:

From 7am on 19 November 2025 to 13 January 2026. Spend $20# or more in a single transaction at any 7-Eleven store* or online to receive 1 FunStamp or physical stamp. Earn 1 additional stamp for every extra $10 spent in the same transaction.



To collect FunStamps online, customers must download the 7-Eleven app, register as a member, and link their yuu Account. For in-store purchases, customers must present their yuu ID before payment or pay using a linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy Card to collect FunStamps. Stamps are issued per transaction only – split receipts will not be accepted. FunStamps and physical stamps cannot be exchanged or combined.



Redemption Details:

[Digital FunStamps] From 7am on 19 November 2025 to 16 January 2026, customers who collect 20 FunStamps can redeem one Unbox Your Perfume Set for free (limited to 5,000 sets; available while stocks last). Alternatively, collect 4 FunStamps and add $60 to redeem one random set, or collect 6 FunStamps and add $99 to redeem two random sets.



[Physical Stamps] From 7am on 19 November 2025 to 16 January 2026, collect 4 physical stamps and add $60 to redeem one random Unbox Your Perfume Set, or collect 6 physical stamps and add $99 to redeem two random sets.



[Exclusive Offer for yuu Members] The promotion runs from 19 November 2025 to 13 January 2026. Redemption period is from 7am on 19 November 2025 to 16 January 2026. Redeem one random Unbox Your Perfume Set with 8,800 yuu Points plus $25.



Each set includes one blind box 3D perfume bottle and one blind box BeCandle perfume. All items are pre-packed and redeemed at random – customers cannot choose specific styles. Redemption using digital FunStamps is only available in Hong Kong.



A Fresh New Look for the 7-Eleven App – Now with Stamp Sharing

The 7-Eleven App has been upgraded with a brand-new interface and enhanced features to make your stamp collection and redemption experience smoother than ever. The updated design features a cleaner layout for easier browsing – everything from product highlights to redemption options is now crystal clear.



To make it even easier to complete your collection, we've introduced a brand-new feature: Stamp Sharing. Just enter your friend's phone number to instantly share your FunStamps – helping you complete your collection of Unbox Your Perfume Sets in no time. It's a smoother, smarter, and more rewarding experience.



How to Collect and Redeem FunStamps

Step 1: Download the 7-Eleven App and link your yuu Account.

Step 2: When shopping in-store, present your yuu ID (or pay using your linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy card) before payment to earn FunStamps – or shop via the 7-Eleven App to earn them automatically.

Step 3: Choose your preferred redemption offer.

Step 4: Once you've collected enough FunStamps, redeem your reward voucher and present the QR code in-store to collect your item.



Perfume Bottle Usage Warning:



This product is not a toy and is not suitable for children under 6 years old to use alone.

This product may contain small parts and poses a potential choking hazard. Adult supervision is required.

Perfume pouring should always be done under adult supervision.

Users must follow the perfume's usage instructions, age recommendations and any other specified usage restrictions. Damage caused by incorrect usage will not be covered. Perfume Bottle Care Instructions:



Rinse thoroughly with warm water before first use.

Ensure the bottle is completely dry before filling.

Do not fill with more than 30ml of liquid.

Store in a cool, shaded place away from direct sunlight or heat sources to avoid deterioration.

Always close the cap tightly and keep the bottle upright to minimise exposure to air and reduce the risk of oxidation.

Clean the spray nozzle regularly to prevent clogging.

Minor colour variations in printed patterns are normal.

The bottle is made of glass and is fragile – handle with care. Do not drop, hit, or knock the bottle. Avoid using metal or hard objects to strike it. Stop use immediately if cracks or damage are found, to avoid injury. Perfume Usage Warnings:



Perfume is flammable – keep away from flames, sparks, and heat sources.

Avoid contact with eyes or inflamed skin. In case of accidental contact, rinse thoroughly with water and seek medical advice.

Do not inhale.

Keep out of reach of children.

This is not a toy. Not suitable for unsupervised use by children under 4 years old.

If redness, itching, or discomfort occurs, stop use immediately and consult a doctor.

BeCandle is not responsible for any allergic reactions caused by use of this product.

Results may vary by individual. BeCandle makes no guarantees regarding product effects.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, BeCandle is not liable for any direct or indirect damages. BeCandle is not responsible for damage caused by improper use. Perfume Usage Instructions:



Store in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated place. Avoid direct sunlight.

For external use only. Do not ingest. Perform a patch test before use – apply to the inside of the wrist or behind the ear to check for skin sensitivity.

Layering fragrances isn't just about personal taste – it's a way to express your style and mood. By blending scents creatively, you can add depth and character to your fragrance, tailoring it to suit different outfits, occasions or feelings.combos – each designed to help you discover your signature holiday scent.This promotion is not available at Inspiration Lake, the Disneyland Administration Building, or the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort food kiosks.Product images are for reference only. Actual sizes may vary. All redemption prices include the plastic shopping bag levy. The cash portion of all "Unbox Your Perfume" redemptions does not qualify for FunStamps, yuu Points, or the 5% discount for Hang Seng enJoy Card payments. Prices are shown in Hong Kong dollars for Hong Kong stores and in Macanese patacas for Macau stores.FunStamps accumulated during the promotion period can only be used for redemption within the same promotion period. Once the promotion ends, any unused stamps will become invalid. Stamps from different promotion periods cannot be combined or transferred to other promotions. After collecting the specified number of digital FunStamps, customers can redeem a "Redemption Coupon" via the 7-Eleven App and must complete the redemption in-store. Once digital stamps are deducted, they will not be reissued under any circumstances. Redemption is subject to actual store stock availability – please check with store staff for details. To redeem in-store, scan the QR code from the redemption coupon at the cashier. For redemptions using physical stamps, the corresponding stamp collection card will be retained by 7-Eleven. If the number of stamps exceeds the required amount, the excess will not be returned. Damaged, stained, or counterfeit stamps will be deemed invalid. Only original or photocopied full stamp collection cards will be accepted; other formats will not be accepted. If an order is cancelled or refunded, the corresponding number of digital stamps will be automatically deducted from the user's App account. For in-store refunds, physical stamps must be returned together with the item.