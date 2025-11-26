403
Israeli Military Operations Continue in Gaza
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Israeli military persisted in shelling and demolishing structures in regions under its control in both the northern and southern Gaza Strip, violating the terms of a ceasefire agreement.
Eyewitnesses told a news agency that several residential buildings in Gaza City's Shujaiya neighborhood, which is located within the army-controlled yellow zone, were destroyed by the Israeli forces.
According to witnesses, Israeli artillery also targeted areas under military control in the eastern parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities resulting from these attacks so far.
For several weeks, zones in the Gaza Strip governed by the army under the ceasefire arrangement have experienced daily bombardment and demolition.
Israel maintains that its operations are aimed at dismantling Hamas infrastructure.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has reportedly killed nearly 70,000 individuals in Gaza, predominantly women and children, and wounded around 171,000 others, as the more than two-year conflict continues to devastate large portions of the enclave.
