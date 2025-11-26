403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM emphasizes importance of Australia-China ties for economy, security
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that the country’s relationship with China is vital for “our economy, security, and the stability of our region.”
“Australia’s relationship with China is built on strong bonds between our peoples. It's important for our economy, security and the stability of our region,” Albanese said on US social media platform X. He added, “And by having regular and direct dialogue, we can explore areas of cooperation, navigate our differences and advocate for Australia’s interests.”
His comments followed a visit by China’s top legislator Zhao Leji to Canberra, which took place from Saturday to Tuesday at the invitation of Australia’s Senate Speaker Sue Lines and House Speaker Milton Dick. Zhao expressed China’s willingness to foster a more “mature, stable and productive comprehensive strategic partnership” with Australia.
During the visit, Zhao met with Australia’s Governor-General Samantha Mostyn, attended a working breakfast hosted by Albanese, and held discussions with Lines and Dick, according to a news outlet.
“There is no fundamental conflict of interests between China and Australia,” Zhao said, adding that Beijing is prepared to deepen cooperation with Canberra in areas such as energy and mineral resources, scientific and technological innovation, the digital economy, and infrastructure.
The two sides also discussed bilateral collaboration in sectors including the economy, trade, culture, education, energy transition, and climate change.
“Australia’s relationship with China is built on strong bonds between our peoples. It's important for our economy, security and the stability of our region,” Albanese said on US social media platform X. He added, “And by having regular and direct dialogue, we can explore areas of cooperation, navigate our differences and advocate for Australia’s interests.”
His comments followed a visit by China’s top legislator Zhao Leji to Canberra, which took place from Saturday to Tuesday at the invitation of Australia’s Senate Speaker Sue Lines and House Speaker Milton Dick. Zhao expressed China’s willingness to foster a more “mature, stable and productive comprehensive strategic partnership” with Australia.
During the visit, Zhao met with Australia’s Governor-General Samantha Mostyn, attended a working breakfast hosted by Albanese, and held discussions with Lines and Dick, according to a news outlet.
“There is no fundamental conflict of interests between China and Australia,” Zhao said, adding that Beijing is prepared to deepen cooperation with Canberra in areas such as energy and mineral resources, scientific and technological innovation, the digital economy, and infrastructure.
The two sides also discussed bilateral collaboration in sectors including the economy, trade, culture, education, energy transition, and climate change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment