London Business School Publishes Case Study On Floward, Unveiled At Riyadh Launch Event
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The ceremony was held under the patronage of HE Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and was attended by senior leaders from across the public and private sectors, distinguished faculty, LBS alumni, marked the School's formal establishment in the Kingdom and underscored the deepening ties between LBS and Saudi Arabia's business and innovation landscape.
During the event, LBS introduced Floward's case study in a dedicated panel featuring Floward Chairman and CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, and Impact46 CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Omran, one of Floward's early investors. The discussion was moderated by Professor Luisa Alemany, who authored the case study.
The case explores Floward's journey from a regional startup to a fast-growing e-commerce leader, highlighting the company's strategic decisions, operational model, culture of innovation, and role in redefining the gifting experience across its markets.
Floward Chairman and CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani said:“It is a proud moment for all of us at Floward and especially to me as an LBS alumuns. Having our story taught within an academic context by an institution that shaped my own leadership journey reflects both how far we've come and how committed we are to continuous learning, innovation, and growth. I am grateful to Professor Alemany, to our partners, and to the entire LBS community for this recognition. Our team members are the true drivers of our success. This recognition is as much their story as it is the company's.”
Impact46 CEO Abdulaziz Al-Omran also underscored the longstanding partnership between the two organizations, highlighting the importance of investor-founder collaboration in enabling innovation in the region.
The launch of the case study contributes to LBS's broader efforts to support business leadership and knowledge exchange in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom's transformation goals and its vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers.
Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region's most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
