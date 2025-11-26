Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
8 Killed, 58 Injured Due To Floods, Landslides In Sumatra, Indonesia


2025-11-26 04:01:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) announced that eight people have died and 58 others were injured in floods and landslides in South Tapanuli Regency on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
The BNPB stated that the disasters affected 11 sub-districts, with 50 houses damaged and two bridges destroyed by the floods and landslides in North Tapanuli Regency.
Additionally, 1,902 houses were affected by the floods in nine sub-districts in the central part of the province, and thousands of residents were forced to evacuate.
Earlier this month, 15 people died and eight others went missing due to floods in eastern Indonesia Indonesia

Gulf Times

