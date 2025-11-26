Qatar Takes Part In High-Level Meeting Of Arab-German Chamber Of Commerce

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in a high-level economic meeting organized by the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Frankfurt, Germany.

The meeting aimed to explore avenues of cooperation between the two sides, with a focus on highlighting German and European investment opportunities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Germany Abdullah Ibrahim Al Hamar. The meeting was also attended by former British Prime Minister David Cameron and Honorary President of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry Thomas Bach, along with more than 80 senior political, business and economic leaders and decision-makers from the Gulf and Europe.

Participants outlined their visions for enhancing cooperation between the GCC countries and Europe in light of current global geopolitical and economic developments. The meeting also reviewed Gulf investment experiences in Germany and explored future cooperation opportunities in the fields of energy, infrastructure and advanced technologies.

The high-level meeting reflects the growing momentum in relations between the GCC countries and the European Union, particularly following the adoption of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two sides in 2022. The agreement established a new framework for cooperation in the areas of economy, energy, environmental transition and regional stability.

The first joint summit between the leaders of the European Union and the GCC countries was held in Brussels in 2024, during which it was agreed to convene a summit every two years.

