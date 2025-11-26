Organizing Committee Media Executive: FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Set To Smash Records
She added that the committee staged several fan-oriented activations, including the fan parade at Doha Port, showcasing supporters from all 23 participating nations across both the Qualification and Final Stages, including official fan leaders parade was designed to reflect the essence of the championship as a platform showcasing Arab unity, shared passion for football, and the power of sport in bringing people together under one banner, she underlined, she stated that fan zones will be set up around all six stadiums hosting the Final Stage, offering recreational activities with gates opening early on match days to provide a unique pre-match experience, ensuring memorable moments for supporters Nuaimi further explained that the committee organized a FIFA Arab Cup Trophy Tour across multiple Arab countries, similar to the FIFA World Cup 2022 tours, giving fans the chance to see and photograph the official trophy tour generated widespread excitement and directly contributed to increased ticket sales in each country visited, she noted, affirming that engagement continues to rise as the tournament approaches, especially after the launch of the official mascot "Juha" and the official tournament song, both of which significantly boosted fan enthusiasm growing momentum reflects the tournament's rising importance, especially now that it carries FIFA ranking value in the monthly FIFA World Ranking, Al Nuaimi said praised the committee's approach to engaging with leaders of fan groups from various expatriate communities in Qatar and noted that it has operated a dedicated Fan Engagement Department since 2021, maintaining a comprehensive database of fan groups and communication channels, moving beyond reliance on conventional media and social media platforms engagement with supporter groups enabled the committee to gather their feedback on accommodation, ticketing, transportation, and other matters LOC holds regular consultation meetings to review fan experiences from past tournaments, starting with the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, then the FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, and now the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, to resolve concerns and facilitate fans' needs, thereby consolidating a robust data system that continues to evolveFIFA Arab Cup 2025 FIFA Arab Cup Organizing Committee
