Organizing Committee Media Executive: FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Set To Smash Records

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 11th FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, scheduled from Dec. 1 to 18, 2025, will be exceptional and is poised to break records in attendance and global fan engagement, Executive Director of Communications and Media at the Local Organizing Committee for Football Events, Fatma Al Nuaimi, told Qatar News Agency (QNA).She stated that the committee finalized all preparations for the tournament a long time ago to present the finest edition in terms of organization, fan experience, and coaching dimensions, in line with Qatar's long-established standards when hosting major sporting events and football tournaments Nuaimi stressed that Qatar has become a preferred global hub for sporting events, not only on the Gulf and Arab stages but also on the global stage has staged several world-class competitions under FIFA's umbrella, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the 10th 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, culminating with the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, the first of five consecutive tournaments to be held in Doha through 2029, Al Nuaimi pointed out emphasized that the upcoming December 11th FIFA Arab Cup will be completely different from the previous edition hosted by Qatar in 2021, which took place under strict COVID-19 preventive measures those restrictions, the 2021 tournament delivered remarkable success, she noted, and this year's tournament, staged across six FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums, will feature full-capacity crowds, enabling unprecedented attendance and followership Nuaimi elaborated on the extraordinary demand for match tickets, with nearly 500,000 sold so far, underscoring fans' strong appetite to follow a tournament held under FIFA's umbrella for the second time since its official recognition in 2021 unprecedented media interest is evident in the 3,500-plus media accreditation requests received from outlets worldwide regional and global broadcasters have secured broadcasting rights while negotiations are ongoing with others, particularly as the Qualification Stage, featuring 14 teams competing for seven spots in the Final Stage, has yet to conclude, said Al Nuaimi added that the committee has dedicated two broadcast centers in Souq Waqif from which fourteen daily programs will be aired by Arab channels holding media rights for the tournament committee gives foremost priority to the fan experience, aiming to leave an indelible impression on all visitors attending major events in Qatar, including this tournament, both inside and outside stadiums, with partners across the country organizing a broad range of activities in major tourist and cultural hubs, including Katara Cultural Village, Doha Port, Msheireb, Lusail, Souq Waqif, and The Pearl, in collaboration with Visit Qatar to ensure fans enjoy a bountiful blend of cultural and entertainment experiences, Al Nuaimi explained.

She added that the committee staged several fan-oriented activations, including the fan parade at Doha Port, showcasing supporters from all 23 participating nations across both the Qualification and Final Stages, including official fan leaders parade was designed to reflect the essence of the championship as a platform showcasing Arab unity, shared passion for football, and the power of sport in bringing people together under one banner, she underlined, she stated that fan zones will be set up around all six stadiums hosting the Final Stage, offering recreational activities with gates opening early on match days to provide a unique pre-match experience, ensuring memorable moments for supporters Nuaimi further explained that the committee organized a FIFA Arab Cup Trophy Tour across multiple Arab countries, similar to the FIFA World Cup 2022 tours, giving fans the chance to see and photograph the official trophy tour generated widespread excitement and directly contributed to increased ticket sales in each country visited, she noted, affirming that engagement continues to rise as the tournament approaches, especially after the launch of the official mascot "Juha" and the official tournament song, both of which significantly boosted fan enthusiasm growing momentum reflects the tournament's rising importance, especially now that it carries FIFA ranking value in the monthly FIFA World Ranking, Al Nuaimi said praised the committee's approach to engaging with leaders of fan groups from various expatriate communities in Qatar and noted that it has operated a dedicated Fan Engagement Department since 2021, maintaining a comprehensive database of fan groups and communication channels, moving beyond reliance on conventional media and social media platforms engagement with supporter groups enabled the committee to gather their feedback on accommodation, ticketing, transportation, and other matters LOC holds regular consultation meetings to review fan experiences from past tournaments, starting with the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, then the FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, and now the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, to resolve concerns and facilitate fans' needs, thereby consolidating a robust data system that continues to evolve

