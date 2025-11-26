403
Openai Launches New Update On Chatgpt Platform
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) OpenAI has announced that it's changing how ChatGPT's Voice mode works on the web and app company stated that as part of the update, users can interact with ChatGPT Voice directly within the ongoing chat, allowing users to see the transcript of conversations with OpenAI's AI model, as well as visual elements that illustrate what ChatGPT is talking about was added that, with the new update, users can now start a voice conversation by tapping the "sound waves” icon next to the text field. Unlike the previous interface, which relied on a separate design filled with moving circles, Voice mode is now integrated directly into the conversation itself, making it easier to switch between speaking and typing integration between visual elements and voice responses comes as a natural extension of ChatGPT's multimodal capabilities. Users can already issue voice requests supported by images or video clips, and the model's voice responses provide the same level of visual integration.OpenAI ChatGPT Technology Innovation
