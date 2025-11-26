Qatar Hospitality Sector Reshaping Global Perceptions: Expert

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's achievements in tourism are not only significant within the region-they are reshaping global perceptions of what a nation of its size can accomplish, Managing Director of the Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, Chris Franzen, has said.

The Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne is owned by Katara Hospitality, Qatar's global hotel owner, developer and operator. The resort is part of The Bürgenstock Collection, which is also owned by Katara Hospitality.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2025, Franzen, who lived and worked in Qatar for nine years, noted that one of Qatar's most impressive achievements is its emergence as a rapidly growing outbound market for luxury travel.“Qatari travellers now form the largest segment of the GCC visitors to the Bürgenstock Resort, ahead of travellers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE. The country's strong airline connectivity, rising income levels, and growing preference for curated travel experiences continue to strengthen this trend,” he said.

Franzen highlighted that the resort has developed offerings tailored to Middle Eastern guests, including Arabic and Persian cuisine as well as immersive cultural experiences such as cheese-making tours, farm visits, and Swiss watch workshops.

Franzen's presence at QTM underscores Qatar's growing international footprint in the hospitality sector. The Bürgenstock Resort-one of Switzerland's most storied luxury destinations-is proudly Qatari-owned, with Qatar Hospitality leading its extensive redevelopment and reopening in 2018.

Today, the resort stands as one of the largest hospitality investments in Switzerland and a major employer in the region. For Franzen, this investment is a testament to Qatar's global vision:“It shows that tourism and investment go hand in hand and can have a big impact on any country.”

Reflecting on Qatar's hospitality evolution, Franzen highlighted the transformative impact of the FIFA World Cup 2022. As part of Qatar Hospitality, he helped open the Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha, which later hosted key guests during the tournament.



The World Cup, he said, was a“massive jump” for Qatar-not just as a sporting achievement, but as a catalyst that accelerated infrastructure, global visibility, and service standards.

Yet, he stressed that Qatar's momentum did not end with the tournament:“Let's not only look at what happened during the World Cup and then that's it. Look what Doha achieved since then.”

Indeed, Qatar has sustained and even expanded its global involvement, hosting major international events across sectors and steadily increasing its visitor numbers.

The country continues to open new hotels, enhance its cultural assets, and expand its leisure offerings-from museums and beach destinations to desert retreats and an ever-growing calendar of festivals. The result is a tourism industry that is not only resilient but increasingly competitive on the world stage.

Franzen also praised Qatar's commitment to fostering global dialogue through events like QTM. He believes the exhibition will continue to expand-so much so that he jokingly suggested“the walls need to move” to accommodate its future growth.“It's important for the travel and trade industry to meet annually,” he added, emphasising Qatar's role as a regional hub for tourism knowledge, partnerships, and innovation.

“QTM 2025 is much busier, there's more energy, and more people inquiring. You can feel that the industry is booming,” he said. The impressive turnout is a direct reflection of Qatar's enhanced international stature and its strategic push to become a global tourism hub. Talking about his time living in Qatar, Franzen said,“I saw Qatar grow from being a small place into a global hub,” he recalled, noting his early days managing the Grand Hyatt Doha in 2012, when Lusail was still emerging, and the city's hotel landscape was in its infancy. Today, he says, Qatar is“outplaying basically any other nation,” hosting major events in sports, politics, and the economy with a confidence that belies its size.

With over 300 exhibitors and bustling foot traffic, QTM 2025 is showcasing the expanding interest in Qatar both as a destination and as a travel market.