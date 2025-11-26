403
Brazil’s Ex-Leader Bolsonaro to Serve 27 Years Over Coup Plot
(MENAFN) Brazil's former leader Jair Bolsonaro commenced his 27-year, three-month prison term Tuesday following his conviction for orchestrating a coup attempt after his 2022 electoral defeat, the Supreme Court confirmed.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, presiding over the proceedings, ordered the 70-year-old ex-president to remain confined at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, where authorities have held him since Saturday. The ruling blocks any potential relocation to maximum-security or military detention facilities.
The justice cited Bolsonaro's advanced age and declining physical condition as factors warranting his continued detention at the police complex. Authorities transferred him to the facility over the weekend after he attempted to dismantle his court-ordered ankle monitoring device using a soldering iron.
During questioning by an assistant judge Sunday, Bolsonaro claimed that "a change in his medication for chronic hiccups caused him to have a nervous breakdown and hallucinations, which led him to try and break the electronic ankle bracelet."
Bolsonaro currently occupies a 12-square-meter (129-square-foot) cell at the police headquarters, where he's been since Saturday. His spouse, Michelle Bolsonaro, and two of his children have been permitted visitation.
Moraes rejected defense attorneys' petition to convert the sentence to home confinement. The justice pointed to the tampering incident as evidence Bolsonaro intended to escape custody last weekend.
September marked Bolsonaro's final sentencing—27 years and three months behind bars—for masterminding and executing a coup conspiracy after losing the 2022 presidential race to incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The Supreme Court ruling detailed how the alleged plot incorporated plans to assassinate President Lula and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, though the scheme collapsed when high-ranking military commanders refused to participate.
Prior to Saturday's detention, Bolsonaro spent over 100 days under house arrest in Brasilia for breaching court-imposed restrictions, specifically for allegedly soliciting US intervention to halt criminal investigations targeting him.
